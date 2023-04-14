Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) Harry Brook smashed an unbeaten 100 off 55 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad made 228 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Friday. SRH captain Aiden Markram struck 50 off 26 balls.

Andre Russell was the pick of the KKR bowlers with two wickets.

Brief scores: SRH 228/4 in 20 overs (Harry Brooks 100 not out, Aiden Markram 50; Andre Russell 3/22) vs KKR

