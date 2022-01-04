Melbourne [Australia], January 4 (ANI): The Big Bash League on Tuesday confirmed a revised schedule for three matches to be played at Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast over the next three nights from January 4-6.

The changes have been made after positive rapid antigen tests were recorded within the Brisbane Heat squad this morning. The Club has now undertaken PCR testing of all players and support staff, plus potential replacement players.

The revised schedule for matches: January 4 -- 6:15 pm AEST: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers (previously scheduled for January 6), January 5 -- 8:15 pm AEST: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers (previously scheduled for January 4), and January 6 -- 8:15 pm AEST: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder (previously scheduled for January 5).

All four Clubs' squads are currently in South East Queensland, giving the League the required flexibility to make these scheduling changes.

Cricket Australia's General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, Alistair Dobson in a statement said: "Firstly, our thoughts continue to be with players and staff across all Clubs, plus all in the wider community, who have been infected with COVID-19. We wish them all the best for a speedy recovery."

"The League and Clubs have learned to be nimble in the current environment and we are pleased that we have found a solution to help safeguard all three matches so quickly. We thank all Clubs for their cooperation and our fans for their understanding in these rapidly evolving circumstances." (ANI)

