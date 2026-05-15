FIFA World Cup 2026: France Announce 26-Member Squad; Kylian Mbappe In, No Eduardo Camavinga and Antoine Griezmann

Paris [France], May 15: Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga and Atletico Madrid stalwart Antoine Griezmann missed out as the French squad for the FIFA World Cup was announced by coach Didier Deschamps. France is a part of Group I and will be competing against Senegal, Iraq and Norway in the group stage, with their campaign starting from June 16 in New Jersey against Senegal. Real Madrid Fans Involved in Heated Exchange with Florentino Perez; Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr Booed.

France Announce FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒄𝒖𝒏 𝒂 𝒖𝒏 𝒓𝒐̂𝒍𝒆 𝒂̀ 𝒋𝒐𝒖𝒆𝒓 🇫🇷🌎 Voici nos 26 Bleus qui représenteront la France à la 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐞 𝐝𝐮 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 ! 🔥#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/CqKUzJpSK0 — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) May 14, 2026

Besides Camavinga and Griezmann, another high-profile player to miss out is Randal Kolo Muani - currently on loan at Tottenham. The surprise call-ups have gone to Robin Risser and Maxence Lacroix, as per Goal.com.

Camavinga's exclusion has been a shocker as he, along with Griezmann were crucial to France's 2022 run to the finals, where they lost to Argentina. Despite his experience, the Real Madrid star has missed out, and Deschamps said, "He has the right to be angry". Camavinga was a part of a very testing 2025-26 season for the club, which ended with no major silverware and a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal exit.

"His season made him lose his place. Injuries too. And the competition, which is very strong in the position," Deschamps told the press when explaining the rationale behind leaving him out. "Cama is among the disappointed. He is still young. In March he was there. I am not questioning what he is capable of doing. But today, he has the right to be angry with me. I understand him," he added.

13 players are set to get their first feel of the grandest stage in the sport, including Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and Wolfsburg's Lacroix. FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's A Look At Groups Ahead 23rd Edition of Football WC.

"Mateta has been very effective with us, and with his club too without having played for two months with 20 goals. He has a different profile, which we may need at some point," the coach explained.

On other youngsters within the side, including Michael Olise and Warren Zaire-Emery, Deschamps added, "There should be no tension. But if they are there... it is good for oxygenation. Olise, today, he is a phenomenon. The first four or five games were complicated. Sometimes it takes time. But these players are ready for that, the level is high. It is an experience. You do not just need beginners, but it is a question of maturity. Managing the emotional side is important. The World Cup, there is nothing above that. We accompany them of course."

Kylian Mbappe, another Real Madrid star stays a massive talking point as a key attacker of the side and recent injury concerns and pressure he has faced during his club's tough season.

Deschamps said that it is important to have Kylian "well on the field".

"There is no case to manage regarding Kylian. There is a specificity and a media obligation [at the World Cup]... it is wow. I am fine. You would not have him every time. The important thing is to have Kylian well on the field," he said. FIFA President Gianni Infantino Confirms Iran’s World Cup 2026 Spot Despite FIFA Congress Absence.

Deschamps, preparing for his seventh major event in his 14th year as a France coach, having led France to the 2018 FIFA WC title and finals of the 2016 Euros and 2022 WC finals, admitted that there is a "special emotion" to this tournament for him and all his focus is on the World Cup.

"I am well aware that I am experiencing many moments that are the last," he said. "It is a special emotion. I tend to hide my emotions, especially in press conferences where every word can be misinterpreted. But I live it well. What has been done is behind us, quite well done. Otherwise, I would not be here after 14 years. Now all my energy is focused on this World Cup," he said.

France World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser.

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano.

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Warren Zaire-Emery.

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram. (ANI)

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