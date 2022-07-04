Birmingham [UK], July 4 (ANI): It was a huge relief for Indian fans as Rohit Sharma went on to hit the nets to practise after recovering from COVID-19. The Indian skipper was supposed to play the fifth and final rescheduled Test match here at the Edgbaston cricket stadium in Birmingham starting July 1 but could not do so after being diagnosed with corona.

He had tested COVID-19 positive following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma, who was playing in India's ongoing four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire, had gone into quarantine after the report. The 35-year-old was out of isolation after having tested negative for Covid-19.

The Indian skipper was accompanied by veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and pacer Umesh Yadav at the nets. Both Ashwin and Umesh are not part of Team India's playing eleven in the Edgbaston Test match.

Rohit is all set to play the first T2I International in Southampton on July 7 but the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will be available from the second T20I onwards.

India's squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India's squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

India's squad for three ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

