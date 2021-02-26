Karachi, February 26: Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Umar Akmal's 18-month suspension has been reduced by six months by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Umar who was suspended on February 20 last year, will now be eligible to reintegrate into competitive cricket subject to deposits of a fine of PKR 4,250,000 and undergoing the program of rehabilitation under the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Anti-Corruption Code. Umar Akmal Banned for Three Years Over Corruption Charges by PCB.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has announced its decision on the Appeals filed by PCB and Umar Akmal against the Order of the Independent Adjudicator," the PCB said in an official statement.

"CAS through a consolidated Order on both Appeals has been pleased to impose on Umar Akmal a sanction of a 12-month ban and a fine of PKR 4.25million on one count of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code," he added.

According to PCB, CAS has also refused the request of Umar seeking return of his two mobile phones, which are in PCB's custody for some different investigation, and held that under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code it has the power to do so.

On April 27, 2020, the Chairman Disciplinary Panel had found Umar guilty on two charges of separate breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents and handed a three-year suspension with periods of ineligibility to run concurrently.

The wicket-keeper batsman exercised his right of appeal and on July 29 last year and the Independent Adjudicator had then modified the sentence and reduced the ineligibility period to 18 months.

Against this Order, PCB and Umar Akmal both approached CAS. PCB's appeal had been filed focusing on a point of law in regard with cumulative operation of the sanctions for the two charges upheld by the Independent Adjudicator whereas the batsman had sought a finding that he was not guilty for both charges.

