Umar Akmal Banned for Three Years Over Corruption Charges by PCB

Umar Akmal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has been banned from all forms of cricket for three years and the decision was made on April 27, 2020 (Monday) by the Chairman of the disciplinary committee Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan. The 29-year-old was provisionally suspended on February 20 for breaching the anti-corruption code of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Akmal had opted to forgo a hearing in front of the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, which means he was willing to accept all the sanctions imposed on him. Umar Akmal Summoned As Disciplinary Panel Sets Hearing for April 27.

The Pakistan cricketer has been banned for three years from cricket. PCB had charged Umar Akmal for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB anti-corruption code in two unrelated incidents. The Article reads ‘Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in corrupt conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code.’

Announcement from PCB

Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan. — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) April 27, 2020

The hearing was scheduled at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore and received his notice of charge on March 17. In August last year, Akmal had reported a match-fixing offer which was made to him during the Global T20 Canada league. The 29-year-old had accused former Test player Mansoor Akhtar of approaching him.

Umar Akmal has been suspended since the start of the PSL season where he was a part of the Quetta Gladiators squad. The team were also allowed to sign a replacement.