Lausanne [Switzerland], March 15 (ANI): The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday denied the request filed by the Football Union of Russia (FUR) to stay the execution of the UEFA Executive Committee's decision to suspend all Russian teams and clubs from its competitions until further notice.

Consequently, the Challenged decision remains in force and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in UEFA competitions.

Also Read | KBFC 1-1 JFC, ISL 2021-22 Match Result: Adrian Luna’s Strike Helps Kerala Blasters FC to Reach Final.

Russia is still looking to overturn the FIFA ban that would allow them to take part in World Cup qualifying playoff matches scheduled for the end of this month.

"The CAS decisions on the FUR's requests to stay the execution of the FIFA decisions for the duration of the CAS proceedings are likely to be issued at the end of this week," the statement by the CAS said.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Leg 2 Match?.

Russia is due to play Poland in a World Cup qualifier later this month, with the winner of the tie playing either Sweden or the Czech Republic for a place at the finals in Qatar.

On February 28, following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)