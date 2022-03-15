Just when it seemed that the chips were down for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to be rise like a phoenix from the ashes and struck good form at the correct time, scoring a hattrick to help the Red Devils hit the winning ways right before their most crucial tie of the season. Up next, Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at Old Trafford. Ronaldo has, on most occasions performed well against Diego Simeone's side and the Portuguese would be more than willing to shine brightest on the biggest stage tonight. The question is, will he play tonight? Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Motivational Message Ahead of Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2 Match

Well, Ronaldo did suffer a hip flexor injury recently, which caused him to miss the Manchester derby, which his side lost by a 4-1 margin. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, did not take much time to bounce back hard and regain fitness, recovering just in time to star with a hattrick against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. In all likelihood, unless there's any late development, Cristiano Ronaldo would play for Manchester United against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night. Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16, Leg 2 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UCL Football Match in IST

After all, Atletico Madrid are opponents Ronaldo just loves playing against. The forward has featured in 36 matches overall in his career against Atletico and has scored 25 goals. Atletico Madrid would be quite wary of the threat that Ronaldo would bring to the table and ensure that their defenses are on their toes. If Ronaldo continues his rich form from the last game, then it would be bad news for Atletico Madrid. After all, this is Manchester United's most important match of the season. A win can still keep alive their hopes of a trophy this season whereas a defeat would mean that all they can try and achieve would be a top-four spot in the Premier League.

