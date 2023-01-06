NYON (Switzerland), Jan 6 (AP) UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin will not face any challengers as he seeks a third term leading European soccer's governing body, UEFA said on Friday.

UEFA said the deadline for candidates passed on Thursday with Ceferin the only name on the ballot for the presidency at the UEFA Congress on April 5 in Lisbon.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL Cricket Match in Saurashtra.

That was widely expected after UEFA said in October that Ceferin, a lawyer from Slovenia, had the backing of all of the member federations.

Under UEFA statutes, presidents are limited to three terms of four years, though any partial term also counts as a full term.

Also Read | Najam Sethi Takes Sarcastic Jibe at President Jay Shah After He Announced ACC Calendar, Asian Cricket Council Responds by Calling PCB Chairman's Comments 'Baseless'.

Ceferin beat Michael van Praag of the Netherlands by 42 votes to 13 in 2016 as he replaced Michel Platini, who was suspended by world soccer's ruling body FIFA for financial irregularities part-way through his term.

Ceferin was re-elected unopposed in 2019. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)