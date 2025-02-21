Karachi [Pakistan], February 21 (ANI): Left-hand batter Ryan Rickleton's maiden ODI century (103) stormed the South African side to 315 runs after the end of the 50 overs at the National Stadium in Karachi against Afghanistan on Friday.

Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to field first. Batters Ryan Rickleton and Tony De Zorzi came out in the middle to open the innings.

Both the batters were able to put on just 28 runs before Zorzi was sent back to the pavilion in the sixth over on the bowling of spinner Mohammad Nabi. The left-hand batter was dismissed after scoring just 11 runs in same number of balls.

Following Zorzi's dismissal, right-hand batter Bavuma came out to bat in the middle along with Rickleton.

The South African team completed the 50-run mark in the 11th over of the innings. In the 15th over, Rickleton brought his second fifty in the 50-over format.

In the 20th over, the Temba Bavuma-led side completed the 100-run mark. In the 25th over, team skipper, Bavuma completed his fifty.

After scoring the fifty, Bavuma was sent back to the dressing room in the penultimate ball of the 29th over, bowled by Nabi. The right-hand batter went back after scoring 58 runs from 76 balls, which included five boundaries.

Rassie van der Dussen came out to bat next in the middle. Rickleton completed his maiden century in the 35th over, and in the next over, he was sent back after scoring 103 runs through a run-out executed by leg-spinner Rashid Khan on his own bowling.

Aiden Markram came out to bat next in the middle, along with van der Dussen. In the 42nd over, van der Dussen completed his half-century. In the next over, the right-hand batter was dismissed on the bowling of Noor Ahmed.

In the 43rd over, the Proteas team completed the 250-run mark with David Miller (1) and Markram (15) unbeaten on the crease.

Miller (14 runs off 18 balls with one four) was sent back in the 48th over as Rahmat Shah took a spectacular catch on the boundary.

Markram completed his fifty in the 49th over. In the same over, the South African side touched the 300-run mark. The Temba Buma-led side finished the innings at 315/6 in their 50 overs.

For Afghanistan, Nabi snapped two wickets in his 10 overs, conceding 51 runs. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Noor Ahmed bagged one wicket each in their respective spells.

Brief Score: South Africa 315/6 in 50 overs (Ryan Rickleton 103, Temba Bavuma 58, Mohammad Nabi 2/51) vs Afghanistan. (ANI)

