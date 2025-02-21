Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates: The Women's Premier League (WPL) season three is currently ongoing and the Bengaluru leg of the competition is all set to start from February 21 with the blockbuster clash between home team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB-W) and inaugural season champions Mumbai Indians (MI-W). You can check Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians scorecard here. Both the teams being former champions, they share an intense rivalry and it reflected everytime when they took on each other before. While RCB-W is entering the game on the back of winning both the games they played till now, MI-W have won one and lost one. Both teams will want a win at this stage we will help them break out from the cluster at the back end. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Reveals GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Opener to be the Highest Watched League Stage Game in Women's Premier League History, Also Confirms Boost in TV and Digital Viewership.

RCB-W is a settled unit and looked comfortable so far despite most of their squad members being ruled out due to injury or not being available. Whoever has come in has understood their role well and contributed. Be it Ekta Bisht, Raghvi Bist or Kanika Ahuja. The senior players have made sure that they hold the team together as Smriti Madhana, Richa Ghosh, Danni Wyatt, Ellyse Perry and Georgia Wareham has all been part of the leadership group and performed exactly like that, helping teammates out when they have been in some pressure. The team environment is the one that will pose a big threat to MI-W in this match.

MI-W on the other hand has a star studded lineup which is yet to fire this season. Performances have come in pieces with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur shining. But the likes of Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr and Shabnim Ismail are yet to join the party. Given the team has the likes of Yastika Bhatia and Sajeevan Sajana too, MI-W boast of immense depth if things fall in place. Harmanpreet will be looking to getting more contributions from Saika Ishaque and Amanjot Kaur as they might be the deciding factor behind MI-W edging past RCB-W int he crucial encounter. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Heather Graham, Charlotte Dean, Jagravi Pawar, Prema Rawat.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari