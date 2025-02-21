Al-Nassr face Al-Ettifaq at home in the Saudi Pro League with the home side looking to stay within touching distance of league leaders Al-Ittihad. Al-Nassr have managed 44 points from 20 games and currently have an eight-point gap with the top position. With five wins on the bounce in the league, the team has the right momentum with them and Stefano Pioli will be happy with the progress the team is making. Opponents Al-Ettifaq are 10th and have won just two out of their last five contests. They will need to be at their very best to put up a fight here. Al-Nassr Draws 0–0 Against Persepolis in Last AFC Champions League 2024–25 Group Game Without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jhon Duran has been impressive for Al-Nassr since making his move from Aston Villa. He will partner with Cristiano Ronaldo in the forward line. Marcelo Brozovic in midfield will be the one making the team tick with his slick passing game. Otavio’s injury means he misses out but the presence of Sadio Mane adds to their creative play.

Moussa Dembele has an achilles injury and will not be available for selection for the visitors. Jack Hendry is still not match fit and will miss out for Al-Ettifaq. Karl Toko Ekambi in the final third will shoulder the attacking responsibility. Joao Costa with his pace and trickery should add to their attacking game.

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will lock horns against Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Friday, February 21. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq match will be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium, and it starts at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). 'We'll Find a Way to Bounce Back' Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Inspirational Post After Al-Nassr's Exit From AFC Champions League 2023-24.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq match live telecast viewing option will be available on Sony Sports Ten TV channels. For Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq live streaming details, read below.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2024–25, Live Online Streaming Available

SonyLIV, Sony Network's official OTT platform is the platform to watch live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Al-Nassr will create plenty of chances in this game enroute to a routine win.

