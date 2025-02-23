Dubai [UAE], February 23 (ANI): Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli etched his name in the record books by surpassing Mohammad Azharuddin's tally of 156 catches to become the Indian fielder with the most catches in ODIs.

This remarkable feat was achieved on Sunday during the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash in the ongoing Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Also Read | Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast of Italian Football Match on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Kohli's record-breaking moment arrived in the 47th over when he took a challenging low catch to dismiss Naseem Shah off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling. The 36-year-old took his 157th and record-extending 158th catch in the ODIs, taking him past Azharuddin's tally of 156 for the record of most catches taken by an Indian fielder in the format.

With Pakistan tottering at 222/7, Naseem tried to open his arms and flaunt his six-hitting ability. He tried to take on 'Chinaman' spinner Kuldeep Yadav but miscued it to Virat, who held his composure to take a challenging low catch and script the record to his name. He picked his second of the match on the fourth delivery of the final over.

Also Read | Robin Van Persie Joins Boyhood Club Feyenoord As Head Coach Till 2027.

Harshit Rana hit the deck to invite Khushdil Shah to slog the ball away. The southpaw went for a full swing but only found Virat's safe hands at the deep mid-wicket.

With this achievement, Kohli cemented his position as one of the greatest fielders in Indian cricket history. He is now trailed by Azharuddin (156 catches), Sachin Tendulkar (140 catches), Rahul Dravid (124 catches), and Suresh Raina (102 catches) in the list of Indian fielders with the most catches in ODIs.

On a global scale, Kohli's 158 catches place him third on the list of outfield catches in ODIs, behind only Mahela Jayawardene (218 catches) and Ricky Ponting (160 catches).

Kohli's exceptional fielding display highlighted India's clinical field performance, which restricted Pakistan to a modest total of 241. The defending champions managed to push their way to 241, courtesy of Saud Shakeel's 62(76), Mohammad Rizwan's 46(77) and Khushdil's swift 38(39).

The Indian team will now look to build on this momentum as it chases its target in the second innings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)