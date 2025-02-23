Mumbai, February 23: Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has been appointed as the new head coach of Feyenoord, his native club. The 41-year-old has signed a contract that will keep him at the club until 2027. Van Persie’s return to Feyenoord marks a significant chapter in his career, transitioning from a decorated footballer to a manager. His journey with Feyenoord began nearly three decades ago, having made his first-team debut at just 18 years old. The striker played a key role in the club’s triumph in the 2002 UEFA Cup. Heerenveen Head Coach Robin Van Persie Left Enraged After Substitution Mixup Leaves Rival Team Fortuna Sittard Playing With 12 Men (Watch Video).

During his illustrious playing career, Van Persie enjoyed significant success at top clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, and Fenerbahce. He became one of the world’s top strikers, winning multiple titles, including the Premier League with Manchester United and leading the Dutch national team to the 2010 World Cup final. After returning to Feyenoord for a second stint in 2018, Van Persie helped the team win the TOTO KNVB Cup and the Johan Cruijff Schaal before retiring at De Kuip in 2019.

"Everyone knows how special my bond with Feyenoord is. I am enormously looking forward, together with a strong staff, to working with the player group at 1908 and then in De Kuip, supported by the Legion, playing matches and achieving successes together," said Van Persie.

Van Persie's move into coaching began at Feyenoord's Varkenoord academy, where he worked with the Under-18 team and as a specialist coach for the first team's attacking line. His success in these roles helped him secure the head coach position at sc Heerenveen, and now, after gaining experience, he returns to Feyenoord as the new head coach.

In addition to Van Persie, Feyenoord has also appointed Rene Hake as the assistant coach for the first team. Hake brings with him over 20 years of coaching experience at clubs like FC Emmen, FC Twente, and FC Utrecht. The Feyenoord 1 staff will soon consist of head coach Robin van Persie, assistants René Hake, Etienne Reijnen and John de Wolf, and goalkeeper coach Jyri Nieminen.

