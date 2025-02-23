Cagliari welcome Juventus in the Italian Serie A with the visitors looking to secure a fourth win on the bounce. The Bianconeri have 46 points from 25 games and are currently fifth in the points table. They trail league leaders Inter Milan by 11 points and their immediate goal is to make sure they make it to the Champions League next season. Hosts Cagliari are 14th and without a defeat in the last two matches. They will need to win consistently to remain clear of the relegation scrap. Serie A 2024–25 Results: Atalanta’s Silverware Hopes Fade After 0–0 Draw Against Cagliari; Napoli Held 2–2 by Lazio.

Cagliari have everyone fit and available for the game which is a positive. Roberto Piccoli plays the lone striker up top with Razvan Marin, Antoine Makoumbou, and Michel Adopo as the central midfielders. Nadir Zortea and Mattia Felici will be the two wing-backs with their primary focus on helping their defence.

Renato Veiga is ruled out for some time after suffering a tendon injury and this will be a massive loss for Juventus. Randal Kolo Muani has been scoring for fun since his move to Juventus and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet. Weston McKennie as the playmaker will look to carve out chances in the attacking third Check Out . Marko Arnautovic’s Late Goal Helps Inter Milan Beat Fiorentina, Climb to Second Spot in Serie A 2024–25 Points Table.

When is Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Juventus will take on Cagliari in the Serie A 2024-25 on Monday, February 24. The Cagliari vs Juventus match is set to be played at the Sardegna Arena and it begins at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Cagliari vs Juventus match viewing options below.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2024-25 match on their TV sets. For Cagliari vs Juventus, online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India however, will have the option of watching Serie A 2024-25 matches live streaming online. GXR World is the new official streaming partner of Serie A 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Cagliari will likely sit back and try and hit Juventus on the break. However, the visitors should do enough to secure a win.

