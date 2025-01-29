Gurugram (Haryana), Jan 29 (PTI) Ace Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri is focused on achieving greater consistency and breaking his LIV Golf title drought when he tees up at the International Series India at DLF Golf and Country Club to kickstart the 2025 season on Thursday.

One of India's most accomplished golfers, the 37-year-old secured four top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at LIV Golf Andalucía, where he narrowly lost to Sergio Garcia in a playoff.

Lahiri acknowledges that while he has been competitive, his performances have been inconsistent and he is determined to "stick to the basics".

"I am very excited to come back to DLF. It's in brilliant condition. Having played here so many times, I've had good rounds and not-so-good rounds, but I've learned from all those experiences," the two-time Olympian told PTI Videos in an interview.

"I'm just going to stick to the basics -- hit fairways and greens -- and focus on doing things right this week."

The world-class field boasts of LIV Golf stars like reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann, the 2024 International Series rankings winner along with top Indian contender SSP Chawrasia, a four-time European Tour winner.

"The last time I felt this kind of buzz was when Tiger Woods visited DGC. This is a similar vibe, and it's fantastic to be part of it.

"I'm trying to stay focused because I'm here as a competitor first. But I love the responsibility and I'am grateful to Bryson, Joaquin, and everyone who agreed to come," he said.

Lahiri further acknowledged the challenges posed by the course, especially with its length and windy conditions.

"It's a long course, and it's in fantastic shape. If the winds pick up, it'll be challenging for everyone. With an elevated field this time, I expect the setup to be harder. It'll be interesting to see how things unfold," he added.

Post COVID-19, Lahiri moved to Dubai and also switched to LIV Golf, a Saudi-backed lucrative breakaway league of team and individual competitions that challenges the PGA Tour's dominance.

Lahiri believes his move to Dubai has been a game-changer, allowing him to balance his professional and personal life while being closer to his long-time coach Vijay Divecha, who runs an academy in Ahmedabad.

"Moving to Dubai has been one of the best decisions I've made. It allows my family to be closer to home, and I get to work with my coach more often. It has benefited both my life and my golf," said Lahiri who has the best Major finish of a T5 at 2015 PGA Championship.

Lahiri is also excited to see the resurgence of compatriot Chawrasia who will be one of the top Indian contenders.

"I'm so happy to see the transformation in SSP's game. I think he's had a few years where he struggled. But I think he's in a really good place. I was talking to Sunit, his caddy, and he's chipping and putting good.

"And every time that happens with SSP, you know, something special is around the corner. So, you know, I'd love to see him. Have a great week this week."

"I'm actually interested to speak to him right now. He's just played the Pro-Am. He would have seen all the holes. So, I'm actually interested to pick his brains and see what he thinks about it."

DeChambeau thrilled

Reigning US Open champion DeChambeau feels the LIV Golf is a departure from the traditional PGA Tour grind and it has given him the opportunity to connect with his fans globally.

"Yeah, I think when I went to LIV Golf, it gave me the ability to do a lot of YouTube content, show my game around the world. We have a lot of fans around the world now, a lot of Crushers fans, which is fantastic," he said.

His move to LIV Golf has granted him the freedom to be himself -- particularly through platforms like YouTube.

"Before, it was tough for me to do YouTube content for people to see who I truly was and am. I really haven't changed much since 2018, 2019. So, it's a bit, I guess you could say sad in some regards that people didn't see me earlier in this way, but look, everybody makes mistakes.

"I get frustrated and passionate about the sport, but moving on, I've learned a lot from it and I'm in a really cool place and YouTube and LIV Golf have given me that opportunity," he said.

His visit to India is driven by a deep sense of purpose and his connection with Lahiri, a teammate on the Crushers team.

"I've always heard India is being very hospitable and the people are fantastic. I'd say that's the number one reason.

"Number two, Lahiri, my teammate on the Crushers. He's an incredible individual and one that I have high regard for. It's so important to showcase the game of golf across the globe and across the world. Those are super important values to me."

Your ultimate dream and aim in golf?

"Well, winning every single tournament I show up to. That's my goal every single week," he signed off.

