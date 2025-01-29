Liverpool like the English Premier League, have been the standout team in the UEFA Champions League. The Reds are top of the points table in Europe and will finish their group-stage journey with a game against PSV Eindhoven in an away tie. Arne Slot has a busy period in this business end of the campaign and the Dutchman could look to rotate his squad for this game. With PSV Eindhoven at 19th rank and having won only three out of their seven games, there is not much to play for here for both these sides. PSV Eindhoven versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Liverpool Rotates Squad for Game at PSV Eindhoven To Rest Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Others.

Ryan Flamingo is suspended and will not be available for PSV Eindhoven. The home side will also be without the services of Malik Tillman, due to an ankle problem. Luuk de Jong is the target man up top with Guus Til as the playmaker. Noa Lang and Johan Bakayoko take up the wide midfield role.

Virgil Van Dijk, Mo Salah, Ryan Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konate, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Luis Diaz will all be rested for Liverpool. Youngsters like Isaac Mabaya and Kieran Morrison will be hoping for a start here as they have been included in the matchday squad. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Which Teams Are in Danger Heading into a Pivotal Week in the Revamped UCL?

When is PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Liverpool lock horns with PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, January 30. The PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool match is set to be played at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands and it will kickstart at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. However, the PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool live telecast is unlikely to be available on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans looking for UCL 2024-25 online viewing option can watch PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. But fans would require a subscription to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool live streaming on SonyLIV. Liverpool with a much changed lined-up could succumb to a defeat here.

