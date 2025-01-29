Real Madrid will play French club Brest in their final group stage fixture of this season’s UEFA Champions League. The defending champions have won their last two games in Europe and these victories came at a crucial stage for them, considering the poor run of form they were in. While their current 16th spot may not do justice to the quality they possess, they are though to the knock-out stages and manager Carlo Ancelotti will be happy with this. Their opponents Brest is through as well and will start the clash at the 13th spot. . Vinicius Jr Gifts Signed Real Madrid Jersey to DJ Khaled After UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Title Win (Watch Video).

Mama Balde, Bradley Locko, Jordan Amavi, and Karamoko Dembele are all missing in action for Brest due to fitness issues. Ludovic Ajorque will play the lone striker up top in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Mahdi Camara will look to get on the ball and create chances as the no 10 behind him. Abdallah Sima and Romain Del Castillo will be two wide players.

Real Madrid will be without the services of talisman Vinicius Jr as he is suspended. The Los Blancos are also missing Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, and Eduardo Camavinga through injuries. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick recently in the league and he will be full of confidence in the attacking third. Jude Bellingham should slot in behind him as the attacking midfielder. Arda Guler gets an opportunity to shine here for the Spaniards. Check out Real Madrid vs Brest UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match details and viewing options below.

Brest will host defending champions Real Madrid CF on the final group stage match of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. The match will be played on Thursday, January 30. The Brest vs Real Madrid match is set to be played at the Stade du Roudourou and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Season. Fans in India can watch the Brest vs Real Madrid live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 SD/HD TV channels. Jio users can also watch the Brest vs Real Madrid match on JioTV. For Real Madrid vs Brest online viewing options, read below.

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Brest vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Real Madrid will be challenged in this game but should come away with a win.

