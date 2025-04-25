Bengaluru, Apr 25 (PTI) Angad Cheema of Chandigarh fired a flawless eight-under 64 to surge into a one-shot lead for a total of 14-under 130 in round two of the Rs 2 crore Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 golf tournament being played at the Prestige Golfshire Club here on Friday.

Angad (66-64), who was three shots off the lead in tied fourth place after the first round, gained three spots as a result of his outstanding second-round effort.

Faridabad-based Abhinav Lohan (66-65) produced a 65 on day two to end the day in second place at 13-under 131.

Abhinav's excellent round moved him up two spots from his overnight tied fourth position.

Khalin Joshi (65-67) carded a 67 to be a further stroke behind in third place.

Greater Noida's Saptak Talwar (70-63), a winner on the PGTI this year, produced 10 birdies and a bogey on Friday to match the course record of 63 set by Gaurav Pratap Singh in round one.

Saptak, thus, climbed 19 spots to end the day in fourth position at 11-under 133.

Twenty-year-old Hitaashee Bakshi (69-65) came up with an error-free 65 on day two to be the highest-placed among lady professionals as she was tied fifth at 10-under 134.

Cheema, hitting it to perfection, charged ahead on the front-nine where he sank six birdies.

Cheema, who made 17 greens in regulation on Friday, thereafter, added two more birdies on the back-nine.

Cheema chipped-in for birdie on the sixth, drained three birdies from a range of 10 to 20 feet and landed it within five feet to set up two of his birdies.

