Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who already is the leading player with the most IPL appearances, became the fourth Indian cricketer to play the 400th T20 match, a feat the current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain achieved during the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match. Dhoni in 400* T20s, has managed to score 7,566 runs with zero hundreds and merely 28 fifties while playing for teams like India, CSK, and Jharkhand. Dhoni joins the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Dinesh Karthik as Indian players with the most T20s elite list, and is the 25th cricketer overall to get to 400 T20s. MS Dhoni Becomes First Wicketkeeper In IPL History To Take 150 Catches, Achieves Record During PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Out of 400 T20s, 273* matches have come in IPL for CSK, 24 in Champions League T20, 98 for India, and the remaining four have been for other domestic teams. 273* IPL matches, accounts for 243 for CSK between 2008-15 and 2018-25, while 30 came from playing for the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) in IPL 2016 and 2017.

Most T20s as an Indian Cricketer

Player Major Teams Matches Runs Rohit Sharma Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians, India, Mumbai 456 12,058 Dinesh Karthik Mumbai Indians, India, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu, Delhi Daredevils 412 7,537 Virat Kohli India, Delhi, Royal Challengers Bengaluru 408 13,278 MS Dhoni India, Chennai Super Kings, Jharkhand 400* 7,566

(*-Ongoing)

Dhoni, with 5,377 runs, is the fifth-highest run-getter in Indian Premier League history, and has been in good form this season, scoring 134 runs, putting him in fourth place as the leading CSK scorer for IPL 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2025 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).