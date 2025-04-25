Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: Karachi Kings (KK) will face Quetta Gladiators (QG) in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 league. The David Warner-led Karachi are having a good run in the PSL 2025 tournament. They are placed second in the points table with three wins from five games. A victory in their next match will put them in a strong position in the standings. Kane Williamson Joins Karachi Kings for PSL 2025 After Finishing IPL 2025 Commentary Stint (Watch Video).

The Saud Shakeel-led Quetta has played three games till now. After winning their opening clash against Peshawar Zalmi, the franchise has suffered two consecutive defeats. Quetta Gladiators will look to return to winning ways in their upcoming fixture against Karachi Kings.

When is Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on Friday, April 25. The KK vs QZ PSL 2025 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The much-awaited clash will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match in PSL 2025?

Earlier, Sony Sports had the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Since the horrific terror attack in South Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, Sony Sports Network decided not to live broadcast PSL 2025 matches in India after they pulled out. It means there will be no live broadcast for the KK vs QG PSL 2025 match. PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online in India To Be Stopped By FanCode Following Pahalgam Terror Attack.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode pulled out and decided not to live-stream any of the PSL 2025 matches in India after the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam. Indian audiences can watch the live streaming of the KK vs QG PSL 2025 match on the Sports Central YouTube Channel.

