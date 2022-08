Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): Chennai Quick Guns and Odisha Juggernauts notched up their second victories in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho by thrashing Mumbai Khiladis and Rajasthan Warriors respectively at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Pune, Maharashtra on Friday.

Skipper Amit Patil and all-rounder Ramji Kashyap produced brilliant shows as Chennai Quick Guns defeated Mumbai Khiladis by 20 points. Leading from the front, Patil recorded three minutes and 41 seconds in defence while Kashyap scored 14 points by dismissing six opposition defenders.

Also Read | India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2022, Harare Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Harare Sports Club.

On the other hand, Riding on wazir Subhasis Santra's sensational performance in the attack, Odisha Juggernauts handed a 19-point defeat to Rajasthan Warriors. Santra scored 14 points in the attack by dismissing five Rajasthan Warriors defenders, all of them with brilliant dives. Nilesh Jadhav and Aditya Kudale supported Santra by scoring nine and eight points respectively.

Arjuna awardee Nilima Sarolkar and Sushma Sarolkar handed over post-match awards to the best performers of both the matches along with Vishal Sharma, COO & League Director, Ultimate Kho Kho and MS Tyagi, General Secretary, Kho Kho Federation of India & Technical Committee Chairman, Ultimate Kho Kho.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar to Flag off Mumbai Half Marathon 2022 on August 21.

High on spirit following their maiden win of the league in the last game, Chennai Quick Guns started off aggressively but Mumbai Khiladis put their best to secure a 26-2 lead in the first seven minutes.

However, Chennai Quick Guns made a strong comeback by scoring 37 points in response, thanks to the star of the last game, Kashyap. Extending his brilliant show, Kashyap scored 10 points as Chennai Quick Guns ended the first innings at 39-26.

Coming into the attack, Mumbai Khiladis tried adding more points but Chennai Quick Guns skipper Amit Patil kept them at bay by spending three minutes and 30 seconds on the field and also won six bonus points for his side.

The scores were locked at 43-43 with seven minutes to go.

Chennai Quick Guns held their nerves in the deciding final turn and scored 22 points to complete a convincing win with 65-45 score.

For Mumbai Khiladis, Faizankha Pathan and Avik Singha scored eight and five points respectively in the attack.

Earlier, in-form Jamadar provided the first three points for Rajasthan Warriors by dismissing Vishal with a brilliant sky dive in 39th second of the match before the opening batch was out in one minute and 47 seconds. Though Dipesh More showcased some skillful display in defence for Odisha Juggernauts by spending two minutes and eight second but Rajasthan Warriors ended the first turn at 20-2 in their favour.

Santra clinched eight points with three dismissals to put Odisha Juggernauts ahead with 34-20 score at the innings break.

Gowtham MK ensured four bonus points for Odisha Juggernauts in defence with his stay of three minutes six second at the start of second innings.

Starting the final turn at 38-44 behind, Odisha Juggernauts were quick to add six more points to their tally, thanks to Nilesh Jadhav's two pole dive-dismissals.

Odisha Juggernauts did not let the momentum slip away and completed a comfortable 65-46 win in the end.

Skipper Majahar Jamadar stood tall for Rajasthan Warriors by scoring an impressive 23 points with nine wickets but his heroics couldn't save his side from suffering third successive defeat in the league. Besides Jamadar, Hrushikesh Murchavade also claimed 10 points in the attack.

There will be no matches on Saturday. However, table-toppers Gujarat Giants will take on Odisha Juggernauts in the first match on Sunday whereas Rajasthan Warriors and Telugu Yoddhas will play the second encounter of the day.

Promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India, Ultimate Kho Kho has been featuring Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors and Telugu Yoddhas in Season 1.

Exciting action of the ongoing season has been telecasted live in five languages on Sony Sports Network--SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi & Marathi) SONY TEN 4 (Telugu & Tamil) as well as streamed live on SonyLIV.

The Final is scheduled for September 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)