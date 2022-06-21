Chennai, Jun 21 (PTI) Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday announced the signing of defender Aakash Sangwan and midfielder Sajal Bag on two-year contracts ahead of the upcoming season.

While the 26-year-old Sangwan is the fourth defender signed by Chennaiyin this summer, West Bengal youngster Bag became the seventh midfielder to join the club.

The left-footed Sangwan will be joining the 'Marina Machans' from Punjab FC, formerly known as Minerva Punjab, with whom he lifted an I-League title in 2018.

He has played 66 matches in his professional career, after making his debut for Minerva Punjab in 2016. He also had a brief stint with Churchill Brothers for whom he featured thrice during 2019-20 I-League season before returning to Punjab FC.

"I am super excited for my first season with Chennaiyin FC. It's a club I always admired and glad to be a part of,” Sangwan was quoted as saying in a media release.

Meanwhile, Bag made an impressive showing in West Bengal's runners-up finish in the Santosh Trophy.

The 19-year-old Bag was part of Mohun Bagan's youth set-up where he was adjudged Best Youth Player of the Season in 2019-20. He has played 46 matches across various domestic competitions, scoring six goals.

“I am delighted to join Chennaiyin FC. I am very excited with the opportunity and motivated to train harder. I want to contribute in achieving the ISL trophy,” added Bag.

