Sri Lankan cricket has come off age in the ODI series versus Australia and they will have the chance to claim the trophy when they take on the Aussies in the 4th ODI at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on June 21, 2022 (Tuesday). The visitors put in a commanding 291 runs on board in the last game but the ease with which the home team chased it showed how confident the latter are. The problem which is evident with the Australian team is the lack of quality spinners and on the slow tracks, this loss is hurting them. Nevertheless, the team is mentally strong and will try and give their all in this fourth match. Pathum Nissanka Scores Maiden ODI Century As Sri Lanka Record Highest Chase To Take 2-1 Series Lead.

Pathum Nissanka, the Sri Lankan opener, hit a brilliant 137 while Kusal Mendis continued his fine run with the bat with 87 in the last match as they chased down the large score with ease. Mendis had to leave the field owing to neuromuscular cramps but is fit to play this match while doubts remain over the availability of spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Danushka Gunathilaka is out with an injury and is a blow for the home team.

David Warner’s poor form with the bat has left the visitors in pressure in the powerplay and although Aaron Finch did get some runs in the last match, problem continues with the opening pair. Travis Head in the middle order is a quality player and the Australians will be banking on him to score some big runs again. Matthew Kuhnemann needs a massive improvement as he is the frontline spinner in the side.

When and Where is SL vs AUS 4th ODI 2022?

The SL vs AUS 4th ODI 2022 takes place at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on June 21, 2022 (Tuesday). The SL vs AUS ODI match has a start time of 02:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of SL vs AUS 4th ODI 2022?

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2022. The SL vs AUS 4th ODI live telecast will be available on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of SL vs AUS 4th ODI 2022?

With Sony having the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of SL vs AUS 4th ODI will be available on SonyLIV. You can access SonyLIV’s website or mobile app for live streaming of SL vs AUS. Sri Lanka are in form at the moment and it will be a real surprise if they do not wrap up the series today.

