Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) will face off against each other in the 4th ODI of the five-match series. The SL vs AUS clash will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on June 21, 2022 (Tuesday) with both side aiming for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create SL vs AUS Dream11 Team for the 4th ODI can scroll down below. Pathum Nissanka Scores Maiden ODI Century As Sri Lanka Record Highest Chase To Take 2-1 Series Lead.

Sri Lanka have been sensational in the series so far as apart from losing the first game in a close encounter, they have won the next two matches to take a 2-1 lead in the series. The hosts will be aiming to replicate the result and seal the series. Meanwhile, Australia will look to get themselves back on to level terms.

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Kusal Mendis (SL) can be taken as our wicket-keeper

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), David Warner (AUS), Pathum Nissanka (SL) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Glenn Maxwell (AUS) could be our all-rounders

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Pat Cummins (AUS), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Dushmantha Chameera (SL), Chamika Karunaratne (SL) could form the bowling attack.

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kusal Mendis (SL), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), David Warner (AUS), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Pat Cummins (AUS), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Dushmantha Chameera (SL), Chamika Karunaratne (SL).

Glenn Maxwell (AUS) could be named as the captain of your SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team. While, Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be selected as the vice-captain.

