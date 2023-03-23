Hong Kong, Mar 23 (PTI) Indian golfer S Chikkarangappa shot a fine four-under 66 to be placed tied fourth after the first round, even as Miguel Tabuena's hot streak continued at the World City Championship with a superb seven-under-par 63.

Chikka, who led after two rounds at the DGC Open, was the best Indian after the opening round.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Captains: List of Skippers Who Will Lead Their Respective Franchises in Indian Premier League Season 16.

The next best Indian was Karandeep Kochhar and Honey Baisoya , who shot 69 each to be tied 31st.

SSP Chawrasia (70) was tied 48th, while Veer Ahlawat, Jeev Milkha Singh and Shiv Kapur carded one-over 71 each to be placed tied 63rd.

Also Read | UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Harry Kane Bidding to Become England’s Highest Goal Scorer As Three Lions Take On Italy.

Among other Indians, Viraj Madappa and Gaganjeet Bhullar shot 73 each to occupy tied 87th spot.

Chikka, one of the early starters, birdied third and seventh to turn in two-under. He added birdies on 10th, 13th and 15th to be five-under, but dropped a shot on the 18th to finish at four-under 66 on the Par-70 course.

Tabuena won The DGC Open, presented by Mastercard, last week for his first victory on the Asian Tour since 2018 and looked in form yet again at the Composite Course at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

Hong Kong's rising young star Taichi Kho shot 64 and is second, ahead of Australian Scott Hend, who carded 65.

Tabuena, playing in the afternoon and in pursuit of Kho's morning score, was quickly into his stride with birdies on the first, third, fifth and sixth to make the turn in four under.

And a run of four birdies in a row from the 11th saw him take control of the USD 1 million tournament.

Rookie professional Kho was unveiled as the Hong Kong Golf Club's ambassador this week and he quickly repaid the famous club's faith in him by also firing a brilliant round made up of an eagle, five birdies and just one bogey.

Hend, who won the Hong Kong Open here in 2014, is still struggling with an upset tummy which he picked up in New Delhi last week but that did not stop him from shooting a low number, highlighted by three closing birdies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)