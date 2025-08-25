Rajgir (Bihar) [India], August 25 (ANI): The China Men's Hockey Team arrived in Bihar on Monday afternoon to compete in the prestigious Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, scheduled from August 29 to September 7 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, as per a press release from Hockey India.

China, a two-time Bronze medalist at the Asia Cup with podium finishes in 1982 and 2009, will be determined to go a step further this time and change the colour of their medal. Backed by a blend of discipline, strategic execution, and growing confidence, the team enters the tournament with a clear ambition -- to challenge Asia's best and showcase their rising stature in world hockey.

Currently ranked 23rd in the FIH World Rankings, China have been placed in Pool A alongside hosts India, Japan, and Kazakhstan. They will begin their campaign with a challenging opener against India on August 29, followed by a contest against Kazakhstan on August 31. In their final Pool fixture, China will take on Japan on September 1.

Upon the team's arrival, China captain Chongcong Chen said, as quoted by Hockey India press release, "We are truly delighted to be in Rajgir for the very first time. The welcome we have received here has been wonderful. We are really looking forward to competing at our best and showcasing our game to the fans."

He added, "Ours is a young team, but we have great confidence in our skills, our preparation, and our spirit. We are determined to fight for the Gold and make a mark in this competition."

"We know that a World Cup berth is at stake, and that makes the tournament even more important. But it makes no difference in our approach as our mindset is very clear -- to give our absolute best in every match, stay focused on our strategies, and strive for excellence with consistency. If we remain committed to that approach, the results will take care of themselves," Chen concluded. (ANI)

