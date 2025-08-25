Serie A 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Inter Milan will be featuring for the first time in the Italian Serie A when they take on Torino at home this evening. The team lost out to Napoli in the championship last term by a solitary point and they will be keen to fix the wrongs this term. Simone Inzaghi left the club at the end of the last term and his role has been taken up by Cristian Chivu. With the change in management, the club is going through a period of transition and the fans will need to be patient. Opponents Torino finished 11th last season and ended their campaign with four defeats out of their last five games. Lamine Yamal Goes Public With Nicki Nicole, Barcelona Sensation Celebrates Argentine Singer’s 25th Birthday in Style With Heart-Shaped Balloons, Cake and Flowers (See Pic).

Hakan Calhanoglu is suspended for this tie for Inter Milan but there are no injury concerns at the moment which is a positive. Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram will be the two strikers in the final third with Nico Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan leading the creative play from the midfield. Petar Sucic will sit deep and try and shield the backline for the home side.

Torino will welcome back Duvan Zapata from a long-term injury and could start this game. Franco Israel in goal should expect a busy day at work and will need all the support of Cristiano Biraghi and Guillermo Maripan in defence. Che Adams in the attacking third will have the task of coming up with the goals.

Inter Milan vs Torino Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match Inter Milan vs Torino Date Tuesday, August 26 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live streaming, no telecast available

When is Inter Milan vs Torino, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Inter Milan will look to win the Serie A 2025-26 title and they will start campaign against Torino in their first match of Serie A 2025-26 on Tuesday, August 25. The Inter Milan vs Torino match is set to be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy and it will start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Piero Hincapie Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur Reportedly Submit Loan Proposal With €60M Obligation to Buy for Bayer Leverkusen Defender as Arsenal Also Make Official Approach.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Torino, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Inter Milan vs Torino live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Inter Milan vs Torino, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Inter Milan vs Torino Serie A online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs Torino, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, don't have an online viewing option for watching Serie A 2025-26 matches. Although nothing has been confirmed from their end, GXR is still the official live streaming partner of Serie A 2025-26 in India and fans might get to watch the Inter Milan vs Torino live streaming online on its app and website if they make it available, but it is yet to be confirmed from GXR's end. Fans can get the live score updates of the match on the social media handles of both teams. Inter Milan will dominate this game from the onset and should secure an easy win here.

