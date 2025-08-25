La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Sevilla will be playing host to Getafe in the Spanish La Liga this evening with the hosts looking to secure their first win this campaign. The team lost out to Athletic Club in the last game and after narrowly missing out on relegation last season, the team can ill afford to have a similar kind of campaign. Opponents Getafe on the other hand secure a victory in their first match as they defeated Celta Vigo. They are a quality team capable of defeating anyone on their day and Sevilla will need to be at their very best to stop them. La Liga 2025–26: Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior Strike As Real Madrid Beat Real Oviedo 3–0 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Sevilla head into the fixture without the availability of Joan Jordan, Adnan Januzaj, Tanguy Nianzou, and Santis Idumbo due to injuries. Ramon Martinez is a double for the clash as well. Akor Adams will play as the lone striker for the hosts with Ruben Vargas as the key playmaker. Dodi Lukebakio is a goal scoring option from the wings and Getafe will need to track him well.

Juanmi will need to undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Getafe. Alex Sancris will miss out for the visitors through suspension. Mario Martin, who is on loan from Real Madrid, is likely to start for the side along with 17 year old Davinchi, who has looked good for the team.

Sevilla vs Getafe La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Sevilla vs Getafe Date Tuesday, August 26 Time 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Sevilla, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Sevilla vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Sevilla will search for their first win of the season as they take on Getafe in their second match of La Liga 2025-26 on Tuesday, August 26. TSevilla vs Getafe is set to be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Sevilla, Spain

and it will start at 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). La Liga 2025–26 Points Table.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sevilla vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Sevilla vs Getafe live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Sevilla vs Getafe La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Sevilla vs Getafe La Liga online viewing options. Al-Ahli Win Saudi Super Cup 2025; Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Out On First Trophy With Al-Nassr As Jorge Jesus' Side Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat in Penalty Shootout.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Sevilla vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Sevilla vs Getafe live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. It will be a keenly contested game with the tie ending in a scored draw.

