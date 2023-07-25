Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 25 (ANI): After winning Korean Open, India's star duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Tuesday claimed their career-best second spot in the latest BWF rankings.

Reigning Asian Champions Satwik and Chirag gained a place at the no. 2, displacing the Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

The dynamic men’s doubles duo have won 3 BWF World Tour titles this year including Indonesia Open 2023 (Super 1000), Korea Open 2023 (Super 500) and Swiss Open 2023 (Super 300). They are also unbeaten currently for 10 matches on BWF World Tour.

Playing their fourth final of the year, Satwik-Chirag defeated world no 1 Indonesian duo Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in a thrilling 3-game men's doubles final 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 to clinch the Korea Open 2023 title in Yeosu, Korea on Sunday.

This is the third Super 500 title of their career so far after Thailand Open 2019 and Yonex Sunrise India Open 2022 and the third BWF World Tour title in 2023 as well, having previously won the Swiss Open 2023 (Super 300) and Indonesia Open 2023 (Super 1000) earlier this year.

The Indian pair, after losing the first set, showed remarkable improvement to down the top seeds. The ace Indian duo entered the final with a thrilling straight-game win over the world number two Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang on Saturday.

Meanwhile, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who suffered an early exit from the Korea Open, has managed to keep a hold on her 17th spot in the women's singles list. While Canada Open champion Lakshya Sen dropped to place to world number 13. (ANI)

