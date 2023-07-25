A Chinese football club official has made a public apology for physically assaulting a referee. Duan Xin, team leader of Liaoning Shenyang City, slapped the referee in the face after he was shown a red card for protesting the latter's decisions during Sunday's game against Nanjing City. Chinese Football Coach Angrily Slaps Referee for Showing Red Card After Latter Awarded Penalty to Opposition Team (Watch Video)

On Monday evening, Duan offered a public apology, saying he should have obeyed the referee's decisions unconditionally, Xinhua reported.

"As the culprit, I have brought Chinese football into disrepute. I did wrong," he said in a statement posted on the Shenyang club's social media account.

Duan added that he recognizes the consequences of the matter and is ready to accept any punishment the Chinese Football Association impose on him.

