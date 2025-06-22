Leeds [UK] June 22 (ANI): England all-rounder Chris Woakes joined the elite list of veteran three lions players Ian Botham, Andrew Flintoff, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, and other stars to have 150 wickets and 2000 runs in test cricket.

Woakes achieved this feat in his outing against India in the first of the five-match test series at Headingley, Leeds.

Also Read | County Championship 2025: Full List of Indian Cricketers Who Are Part of England’s Premier First-Class Cricket Tournament.

In 58 Tests and 93 innings, Woakes has made 2,008 runs at an average of 26.42, with a century and seven fifties. His best score is 137*. He has also taken 181 wickets at an average of over 28, with best figures of 6/17, five five-wicket hauls, and a ten-wicket haul.

At the Home of Cricket, Lord's, he claimed 11 for 102 against Pakistan back in 2016, becoming the first England bowler since Ian Botham in 1978 to take a five-wicket haul in each innings of a Test at the ground.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: India. England Players Wear Black Armband in Respect of David Lawrence.

He followed it with another seven wickets and a half-century in Manchester and five more wickets in Birmingham. His 26 wickets at 16.73 apiece were a record in a series between England and Pakistan.

Coming to the match, A brilliant five-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah, the backbone of India's bowling line-up, bowled out England on 465 in their first innings at tea, giving India a lead of six runs on Day 3 in the first test at Headingley, Leeds.

The duo of Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse's counter-attacking partnership has helped England stop India from taking a big lead after Harry Brook fell on 99.

England started the second session at 327-5, Harry Brook 57 (77) and Jamie Smith 29 (45). England batters took the charge on Indian bowlers, scoring 16 off the first two overs post lunch.

A half-century by Harry Brook and his vital partnerships with skipper Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith helped England have a slight edge over India at the end of a balanced first session.

At the end of first session, England was 327/5, with Brook (57*) and Smith (29*) unbeaten. They trail by 144 runs. England started the first session of the day on 209/3, with Ollie Pope (100*) and Harry Brook (0*) unbeaten.

Brief score: England: 465 (Ollie Pope: 106, Harry Brook 99, Jasprit Bumrah 5/83) vs India: 471 (Shubman Gill 147, Rishabh Pant 134, Ben Stokes 4/66). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)