It was some brilliant efforts put forward by veteran India national cricket team all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Sai Sudharsan to pick the wicket of England national cricket team wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith on a delivery from Prasidh Krishna. In 79.3 overs of England's first innings of the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 at Headingley Carnegie in Leeds, Prasidh Krishna bowled a short-length delivery around the off. Jamie Smith tried a pull shot towards the deep square leg fence, not well-timed. Ravindra Jadeja looked well settled to take the catch but lost his balance, misjudging the trajectory by a bit. But before Jadeja went over the ropes, he tossed the ball up and Sai Sudharsan grabbed it in the air. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Ravi Shastri Declares Jasprit Bumrah As Best Seamer India Has Ever Produced in Men’s International Cricket.

Jamie Smith's Wicket During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025

