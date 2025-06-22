England star batter Harry Brook and India speedster Mohammed Siraj were involved in a heated verbal argument during the third day of the ongoing first Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 22. The incident happened after the fifth ball of the 84th over during England's first innings. Mohammed Siraj bowled a dot delivery to Harry Brook. After that, the bowler stared down the batter for a long time, and Siraj exchanged some words as well with Brook. Earlier, Team India made 471 runs in the first innings after Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored respective centuries. Ravindra Jadeja, Sai Sudharsan Combine to Take Incredible Catch Near Boundary Line to Dismiss Jamie Smith During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Words Exchanged Between Harry Brook and Mohammed Siraj

👀😯🗣️ Tensions rising in the middle!#MohammedSiraj and #HarryBrook in a fiery exchange as the heat is on at Headingley! 🔥#ENGvIND 1st Test Day 3 LIVE NOW Streaming on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/SIJ5ri9fiC pic.twitter.com/nKZTSeFZt1 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 22, 2025

