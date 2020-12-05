Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 5 (ANI): Coimbatore's Jawahar Karthikeyan has found a place in the Asian Records Academy for walking the highest number of steps in six hours by an individual in the male category.

He achieved the feat after registering the highest number of steps walked outdoor in six hours at the Codissia Industrial Estate in Coimbatore District on Friday.

Karthikeyan said he exceeded the minimum requirement of walking thirty-six thousand steps in just five hours.

Earlier in November, an Indian Martial Arts expert Prabhakar Reddy set a Guinness world record by removing 68 bottle caps in one minute with his head.

He had broken the earlier world record set in this regard by Pakistan's Muhammad Rashid Naseem. (ANI)

