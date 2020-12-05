Dashing Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan turns 35 on Saturday (December 5), and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. On the occasion, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, KL Rahul and many other members of cricket fraternity extended greetings for the left-handed batsman. Born in 1985, the southpaw is one of the finest openers going around in white-ball cricket, and his record speaks volumes of his prowess. Dhawan likes to attack bowlers from the outset, and his ability to find gaps with ease makes him a nightmare for opposition teams. Moreover, the veteran opener has a knack of performing in high-profile games which sets him apart from his contemporaries. Shikhar Dhawan Birthday Special: 143 vs Australia & Other Staggering Knocks by Dashing Indian Opener.

On the back of some stunning performances in domestic cricket, Dhawan made his international debut in 2010, but it was the year 2013 which saw the southpaw emerging as a ‘World beater.’ He demolished Australian bowlers on his Test debut and played a scintillating 188-run knock. The dasher also cemented his place in ODI team that year and hasn’t looked back since then. Speaking of his numbers, Dhawan has 2315, 5808 and 1589 runs in 34 Test matches, 139 ODIs and 61 T20I games. Meanwhile, let’s look at how cricket stars wished the talismanic cricketer. Shikhar Dhawan Birthday Special: Quick Facts About the Team India and Delhi Capitals Opening Batsman.

KL Rahul's Post!!

Happy birthday @SDhawan25, lots of love and wish u all the happiness pic.twitter.com/iKtRUhXGD9 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) December 5, 2020

Yuvraj Singh Wishes Success!!

Janamdin di lakh, lakh vadhaiyan jatt ji @SDhawan25! Wishing you good health and loads of success.! Create some thunder down under! 👍👊 pic.twitter.com/dRsdbiq9cL — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 5, 2020

Harbhajan Singh's Message!!

Happy birthday brother @SDhawan25 Rab tenu hamesha khush te tandrust rakhe🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/PjttRrTGk5 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 5, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal Wishes Gabbar!!

Suresh Raina Wishes To See Dance Video!!

Happy birthday brother @SDhawan25 .. Lots of love to you and your family.. Hope to see another dance video soon 😃 #HappyBirthdayGabbar pic.twitter.com/7Sa9fzK56z — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 5, 2020

Virender Sehwag Hilarious Wish!!

Many Many happy returns of the day to a ever smiling guy I admire a lot , @SDhawan25 . Sasural mein khoob khoob run banao baaki matches mein bhi aur har khushi manaao. May you get to have many more celebrations , itni ki jaanghein laal ho jaayein . pic.twitter.com/8U5MVHLlaX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 5, 2020

VVS Laxman Shares Picture From SRH Days!!

Wishing @SDhawan25 a very very happy birthday. May you have a wonderful year and enjoy lots of success and happiness, Shikhar. pic.twitter.com/Wyrbsu3Nyh — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 5, 2020

With the star batsman turning 35, he is indeed in the latter half of his career, and it will be interesting to see how far he’ll go. As of now, Dhawan is in Australia – participating in the three-match T20I series. He started the tour well with a brilliant 75 in the first ODI. However, he hasn’t been able to play a significant knock since then. Two T20Is are yet to be played in the series as the birthday boy will like to make his bat talk.

