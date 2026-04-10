New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Commonwealth Games Association (India) on Friday welcomed the visit of a high-level delegation from Commonwealth Sport (CS), led by its President Dr Donald Rukare, along with CEO Katie Sadleir and Director of Games & Assurance Darren Hall, as part of ongoing engagements around the preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games to be held in Amdavad.

The delegation undertook a comprehensive multi-city visit from 8-10 April, reviewing key venues and infrastructure across Amdavad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara and Ekta Nagar, according to a press release.

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The visit included inspections of competition venues such as Mahatma Mandir, Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Narendra Modi Stadium and IIT Gandhinagar, among others, as well as meetings with senior Government of Gujarat officials and city authorities.

In addition to venue assessments, the delegation held discussions with senior Indian sports leadership, including engagements with the CGA (India), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and other stakeholders to review progress, governance frameworks, and delivery plans for the Games.

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The visit follows continued dialogue between Commonwealth Sport and Indian stakeholders on strengthening the vision for a landmark centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

Dr Donald Rukare, President, Commonwealth Sport, said: "We are very impressed by the scale of planning, quality of venues, and the strong support from national and state authorities in India. Amdavad's vision for the 2030 Commonwealth Games is both ambitious and forward-looking. The centenary presents a unique moment to celebrate the Games' rich history while reimagining how they are delivered for the next 100 years. Our discussions this week have reinforced our confidence in India's capability to deliver a truly landmark edition in 2030."

PT Usha, President, Commonwealth Games Association (India), said: "India is honoured to host the Commonwealth Sport delegation and showcase the significant progress made towards delivering a world-class Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030. The visit reflects our shared commitment to excellence, collaboration, and innovation in sport. We are confident that, together with Commonwealth Sport and all stakeholders, we will deliver a truly historic and athlete-centric Games that inspire the Commonwealth." (ANI)

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