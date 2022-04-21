Milan [Italy], April 21 (ANI): Juvetus' slender one-goal advantage from the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg was expertly defended against Fiorentina in the second leg on Wednesday.

The Bianconeri added two goals on the night to win 3-0 on aggregate. Federico Bernardeschi just after 30 minutes in the first half, and Danilo in second-half stoppages were the scorers in a match whose outcome was never at risk.

Juventus will now clash in the Coppa Italia final against Inter Milan in Rome on May 11.

With this win, Juventus have reached their 21st Coppa Italia Final at least five more than any other side in the competition.

With the 2-0 second-leg victory, Juventus made it three wins out of three against Fiorentina in a single season for the first time ever. (ANI)

