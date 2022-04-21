Barcelona have fallen off the pace in recent weeks and will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they travel to face Real Sociedad in La Liga. The clash will be played at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian on April 21, 2022 (late Thursday night) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Barcelona 0-1 Cadiz, La Liga 2021–22: Catalans Suffer Shock Defeat at Camp Nou (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Barcelona have had a tough week as their 15-game undefeated run in all competition came to an end. They first exited Europe after losing to Frankfurt at the Nou Camp which was followed by a shock defeat to Cadiz at home. Xavi’s team will be hoping to regain momentum for the final few weeks of the season. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad are competing for a European spot and are undefeated in their last five league games.

When is Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on April 11, 2022 (Monday) at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Real Sociedad vs Barcelona live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Real Sociedad vs Barcelona

