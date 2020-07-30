New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The ceremony for the National Sports Awards , which are conferred on athletes every year at Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 29, National Sports Day, is likely to be delayed by a month or two due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Sports Ministry source has said.

"The Sports Ministry had written to President of India's office in mid-July, seeking its opinion and views and approval to organise National Sports Awards 2020. We haven't received a response from the President's office. Awards will be given out for this year, for sure," the source told ANI.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Final News Update: Indian Premier League 13 Final Likely to Be Postponed From November 8 to 10 to Optimise Diwali Week.

"What we don't know is how the ceremony will be held? We are awaiting a response from the President of India's office on the same. We have over 500 applications this year so our work is also doubled in sorting that out," the source added.

The source further stated that a decision will be taken at the right time and they are also keeping an option of announcing the awards while giving them later.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Funny Memes Go Viral After Juventus Striker Lags Behind Ciro Immobile in Race to Win Golden Boot!.

"At this time with travel restrictions also in place, we have to see the safety of all which is necessary. Our focus is to give away the awards and we are working on it. If the situation does not improve, we may announce the awards and give it later but this is just an option, not decided anything," the source said.

"Right now, can only say that we will make the decision on sports awards at the right time, and also these days no function is being organized in Rashtrapati Bhawan so let's see what happens. In past years also, awards were held with slight delay. So in case awards are not held on time this year, we can have it one or two months later. We have to see the safety of all," the source added.

Moreover, the source said that the Sports Ministry is preparing for the awards as it would be in a regular year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)