Cristiano Ronaldo lost further ground in the European Golden Boot race after the 35-year-old failed to find the back on the net in Juventus’ 2-0 loss to Cagliari on Wednesday. This means that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is still on 31 league goals for the season and with one game left of the domestic campaign, need a historic performance on the final day to overtake the Lazio striker. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Ciro Immobile: Lazio Striker Leads European Golden Shoe Race After Juventus Star Struggles Against Cagliari.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a brilliant individual season, the 35-year-old became the first Juventus player in 60 years to score 30 or more goals for the Bianconeri in a single domestic league season. The 35-year-old was also the fastest player to reach Serie A goals. And the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is now just one away from equaling Felice Borel’s all-time record of most goals in a single Italian league season for the Black & Whites. Cristiano Ronaldo Mercilessly Trolled With Funny Memes After Portuguese Star Fails to Score in Juventus’ 2–0 Loss to Cagliari (See Reactions).

But in recent weeks, the Portuguese star has fallen off the pace which has seen him trail Ciro Immobile in the race for the Golden Boot and Serie A top-scorer. The Lazio striker scored in the win against Brescia, taking his tally to 35, which is four more than Cristiano Ronaldo. And after the 35-year-old didn’t net against Lazio, netizens were quick to come up with funny memes to troll the former Real Madrid forward.

Ciro Immobile, now 35 goals, has now overtaken Robert Lewandowski in the race for European Golden Shoe 2019-20. The Bayern Munich striker is second on the list with 34 goals in the Bundesliga and with the German league now finished, the Polish international will not be able to add to his tally. Cristiano Ronaldo is third with 31 goals.

The Lazio striker has finished as Serie A’s top-scorer in two occasions but both the times the European Golden Boot has eluded him. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronald has won the individual trophy four times and it looks unlikely for him to make it five, with one game left.

