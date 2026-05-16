Sports News | CPL 2026: Trinbago Knight Riders Retain Star Quartet Ahead of New Season

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders have retained their core Caribbean stars ahead of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026, keeping hold of Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine and Akeal Hosein through the league's right-to-match system.

The quartet played a central role in TKR's title-winning campaign last season, with Hosein earning Player-of-the-Match honours in the 2025 final. Trinidadian allrounder Justin Greaves and wicketkeeper-batter Joshua da Silva are also among the franchise's local picks for the new season, according to ESPNcricinfo.

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One of the biggest moves of the local player draft saw all-rounder Andre Russell join the new franchise, the Jamaica Kingsmen. Russell will team up with fellow Jamaican and newly appointed captain Rovman Powell as the Kingsmen begin a new era after replacing the Jamaica Tallawahs identity.

Kingsmen also secured promising 19-year-old left-arm wristspinner Vitel Lawes, who impressed during this year's Under-19 World Cup. Lawes finished as the West Indies' leading wicket-taker in the tournament with ten wickets in five matches.

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Another notable switch saw spinner Gudakesh Motie move from Guyana Amazon Warriors to Barbados Tridents. Motie had been a key member of Guyana's recent CPL and Global Super League-winning sides.

Tridents also retained opener Brandon King, while Warriors responded by bringing in left-arm spinner Khary Pierre as a replacement for Motie. Guyana further retained Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd and fast bowler Shamar Joseph.

St Lucia Kings strengthened their squad with the return of all-rounders Roston Chase and Matthew Forde, while exciting young batter Jewel Andrew joined from Antigua & Barbuda Falcons.

Falcons, meanwhile, retained Fabian Allen, Jayden Seales and Amir Jangoo, and also signed explosive opener Evin Lewis after his long stint with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Patriots kept faith with Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Andre Fletcher and emerging batter Alick Athanaze, while also drafting veteran opener Johnson Charles, the CPL's all-time leading run-scorer.

CPL 2026 will be staged across eight Caribbean nations from August 7 to September 20, matching the tournament's widest geographical spread. Matches will be played in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago. The tournament window will overlap with this year's edition of The Hundred.

Full Squads in CPL 2026

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons: Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen (RMO), Jayden Seales (RMO), Amir Jangoo (RMO), Shamar Springer, Jahmar Hamilton, Rahkeem Cornwall, Anderson Phillip, Karima Gore (Breakout player), Anderson Mahase (Breakout player), Joshua James (Breakout player, retained)

Barbados Tridents: Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King (RMO), Zachary Carter, Kadeem Alleyne (RMO), Ramon Simmonds (retained), Shadrack Descarte, Zishan Motara, Jakeem Pollard (Breakout player), Johann Layne (Breakout player), Kofi James (Breakout player, RMO)

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shimron Hetmyer (RMO), Romario Shepherd (RMO), Shai Hope (RMO), Khary Pierre, Shamar Joseph (RMO), Ronaldo Alimohamed, Veerasammy Permaul, Matthew Nandu, Jonathan van Lange, Mavendra Dindyal (Breakout player), Isai Thorne (Breakout player), Quentin Samspson (Breakout player)

Jamaica Kingsmen: Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty, Jediah Blades, Shaqkere Parris, Odean Smith, Vitel Lawes (RMO), Romaine Morris, Kirk McKenzie (Breakout player), Kelvin Pitman (Breakout player), Jeavor Royal (Breakout player)

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Johnson Charles, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers (RMO), Andre Fletcher (RMO), Kevin Wickham, Obed McCoy, Ashmead Nedd, Jeremiah Louis, Alick Athanaze (RMO), Micah McKenzie (Breakout player), Navin Bidaisee (Breakout player, retained), Mikyle Louis (Breakout player, RMO)

St Lucia Kings: Roston Chase (RMO), Jewel Andrew, Matthew Forde (RMO), Kamil Pooran, Darron Nedd, McKenny Clarke, Joshua Bishop, Damion Joachim, Keon Gaston (RMO), Amari Goodridge (Breakout player), Johann Jeremiah (Breakout player), Ackeem Auguste (Breakout player, retained)

Trinbago Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (RMO), Nicholas Pooran (RMO), Kieron Pollard (RMO), Akeal Hosein (RMO), Justin Greaves, Dominic Drakes, Jyd Goolie, Dexter Sween, Terrance Hinds (RMO), Nathan Edward (Breakout player, retained), Joshua da Silva (Breakout player), Abdul-Raheem Toppin. (ANI)

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