Manchester [UK], September 19 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Crystal Palace, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that their opponents have got "qualities at both ends of the pitch" and it is his "main concern".

This will be Manchester United's first match of the 2020-2021 season of Premier League.

"They've got qualities at both ends of the pitch and they've got players who can score. That's my main concern now," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Solskjaer also stressed that the club is focused on starting the league well.

"At the moment, our focus is to start the league well because no one is going to win the league in the first two months, but you lay the foundation for how the season is going to pan out," he said.

Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace on Saturday. (ANI)

