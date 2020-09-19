The IPL 2020 is set to return on Saturday, with the first match taking place between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Abu Dhabi. It also marks the return of the cricketing superstar MS Dhoni, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket. Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan is super excited for the first match. The actor took to his Twitter handle to wish the two teams playing today good luck. He also tagged Rohit Sharma and Dhoni in his tweet. "Big hug from 6 feet away," he added. IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Returns to Action As Chennai Super Kings Begin IPL 13 Against Arch Nemesis; Here’s What CSK and Dhoni Fans Can Look Forward to This Season.

Unlike every year, this time IPL will not begin with a gala opening. There will be no cheerleaders this time. The stadiums won't even have media access. Apart from this, there are many other challenges that the organisers will face amid the coronavirus pandemic, including the utmost safety of the sportspersons. Shah Rukh Khan Is in Celebratory Mode as His Team Trinbago Knight Riders Wins CPL 2020 (Read Tweets).

Check Out SRK's Tweet:

All the best to @ChennaiIPL & @mipaltan for today’s match. Wishing all the players to be healthy and have a good game. Do well @ImRo45 & @msdhoni Can’t wait to watch you boys! Big hug from 6 feet away. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 19, 2020

Earlier, cricket gave Shah Rukh Khan a reason to celebrate. He also the owner of a team, Trinbago Knight Riders, in the Caribbean Premier League. TKR won the CBR 2020. Let us see how the actor's team will perform at the IPL 2020. KKR will play its first match on Wednesday, September 23, against Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will play the second match of IPL 2020.

On the filmy front, Shah Rukh has been busy with production vetures like Badla, Bard of Blood, Betaal, Class of 83. He has not appeared in any films after 2018's VFX-marvel Zero. Rumour has it, the actor will be seen in Yash Raj Films' Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie will be announced on the occasion of the studio's 50th anniversary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2020 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).