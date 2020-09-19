In the second match of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Both the teams are yet to win an IPL title and will be hoping to clinch the coveted trophy this season. While Delhi Capitals made it to playoffs last season, Kings XI Punjab campaign ended with a seventh finish on the points table. In the new season both Delhi and Punjab will have their work cut out. DC vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 2.

Delhi Capitals have added players like Ajinkya Rahane, Ravi Ashwin to their squad and will be hoping to go the distance under young captain Shreyas Iyer. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, will be captained by KL Rahul who takes the leadership role for the first time in IPL. Ahead of the DC vs KXIP, here’s all that you need to know about the contest.

DC vs KXIP Head-to-Head

Overall Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab have played 24 matches in the IPL. KXIP leads the head-to-head record between the two teams with 14 wins while DC have won ten matches. DC IPL 2020 Schedule For PDF Download Online: Delhi Capitals Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

DC vs KXIP Key Players

All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant in the DC camp. The young left-handed batsman is known for his aggression and he will raring to go. Captain KL Rahul will be under some pressure, it will be interesting to see how he copes up with captaincy responsibility.

DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 2 Venue

The Dubai International Stadium in Dubai will host the IPL 2020 match 2 between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab.

DC vs KXIP Match Timings

The Delhi vs Punjab IPL 2020 match 2 will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the match will begin at 06:00 pm.

DC vs KXIP Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website. KXIP IPL 2020 Schedule for PDF Download Online: Kings XI Punjab Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

DC vs KXIP Likely Playing XIs

DC Probable Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Harshal Patel.

KXIP Probable Playing 11: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi.

