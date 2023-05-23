Chennai, May 23 (PTI) Ruturaj Gaikwad made a 44-ball 60 as Chennai Super Kings posted a competitive 172 for seven against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Gaikwad and Devon Conway (40) gave CSK a good start, but GT middle-order batters couldn't turn up the heat as wickets kept falling regularly. Why Are Tree Signs Shown in Place of Dot Balls During GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1?

CSK managed 35 off the last 3 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (22) playing a cameo to take them to a solid total. Mohammed Shami (2/28) and Mohit Sharma (2/31) claimed two wickets each, while Rashid Khan (1/37), Noor Ahmed (1/29), Darshan Nalkande (1/44) claimed a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 172 for 7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 60; Mohammed Shami 2/28).

