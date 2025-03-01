Karachi [Pakistan], March 1 (ANI): Following loss to South Africa in the final league stage game of ICC Champions Trophy on Saturday, England's outgoing skipper Jos Buttler expressed how lack of results during his captaincy diminished team's confidence and expressed hope that he will perform better as a batter without the burden of captaincy.

Buttler's final game as white-ball captain was a summary of everything wrong with the team as the England succumbed to a seven-wicket loss to Proteas, ending their CT 2025 campaign, having lost all their three matches.

Also Read | ‘Virat Kohli Will Play International Cricket At Least Four More Years’ Says Star Indian Cricketer’s Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma.

Speaking after the match, Buttler said, "It was really a disappointing performance and we were short of our mark today, so really disappointing. A decent surface, a little bit slow and two-paced, (Ben) Duckett got us into a nice position but we could not take advantage of that."

Buttler also remarked that winning the T20 World Cup 2022 was the best day of his captaincy tenure and expressed hope he will perform better as a batter without the burden of captaincy.

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Announces Ticket Refund Process for Abandoned Games in Rawalpindi.

"As a whole group, we are not getting the results and that takes away the confidence from us. So, it is a change of scene and we have to see where cricket takes us. Of course, there is no doubt, the talent is there, we have all the elements to put together a great side, I am sure Brendon (McCullum, head coach) and the guys at the top will formulate some plans and it is up to the individuals as well to put their mark and assure that the team gets to where it wants to be. It was a fantastic time to be a world-cup winning captain and that was my best day in my captaincy tenure. Joe (Root) has been a shining light and a great example for us. After relinquishing his captaincy, he has played brilliantly and hopefully, I can follow in his footsteps," added Buttler.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bat first. They were reduced to 37/3 during the powerplay by Marco Jansen (3/39). While Joe Root (37 in 44 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Harry Brook (19 in 29 balls, with three fours) stitched a 62-run stand for the fourth wicket, however, Wiaan Mulder (3/25) and Keshav Maharaj (2/35) kept taking wickets to bundle out England for 179 runs in 38.2 overs.

During the run-chase, SA was 47/2 at one point, but half-centuries from Rassie Van Der Dussen (72 in 87 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Heinrich Klaasen (64 in 56 balls, with 11 fours) took Proteas to a seven-wicket win.

Jansen won the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)