New Delhi, March 1: Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma believes that the Indian batting maestro still has several years of international cricket left in him and could continue gracing the Indian Premier League (IPL) well into his 40s if he chooses. Sharma was confident that Kohli’s supreme fitness and unwavering commitment to the game would allow him to extend his career at the highest level. “Virat will play at least four years of international cricket if not more and could play many more years in IPL if he wants to,” Sharma told Cricblogger. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Records Virat Kohli Can Break During IND vs NZ CT Match.

The Rohit Sharma-led India have reached the semifinals of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy after securing consecutive wins against Bangladesh and arch-rivals Pakistan in Group A. Kohli struck a match-winning century- his 51st in ODI and 82 overall- against Pakistan and contributed 22 against Bangladesh in their opening match.

Meanwhile, Kohli also became the fastest to complete 14,000 ODI runs, most of which came while batting at No.3. Kohli, who has been the epitome of discipline and dedication, has consistently evolved his game to remain relevant in all formats. His adaptability and ability to pace an innings, especially in ODIs, along with his rock-solid technique in Tests, make him an invaluable asset for India.

With the 2027 ICC World Cup in South Africa on the horizon, Kohli could have one more chance at international glory. Sharma believes that if Kohli maintains his hunger and motivation, he could easily continue playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru for years to come, much like M.S. Dhoni, who continues to play for Chennai Super Kings in his 40s.

“Consistency is the way to go when it comes to Kohli. There is no stopping Kohli, and time and again, he has made it clear that he means business on the field as a batter,” Sharma added.

Shortly after India won their second T20 World Cup with a seven-run win over South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Kohli was adjudged the Player-of-the-Match award for his 59-ball 76 and said this was the last T20I of his international career. ‘King Kohli Delivers Again’: Fans Erupt As India Beat Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Kohli ended his T20I career as India's second-highest run-scorer in the format, through 4188 runs in 125 games at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04.

