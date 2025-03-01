Karachi, March 1: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that it has initiated a full ticket refund for the two 2025 ICC Champions Trophy matches that were abandoned without a ball being bowled at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Rainy weather in Rawalpindi had forced Australia-South Africa Group B clash on February 25 and Bangladesh-Pakistan Group A game on February 27 to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. Rashid Latif Hints Pakistan To Introduce Fresh Players for New Zealand T20I Series.

While Australia and South Africa qualified for the semi-finals despite the washout, Bangladesh and Pakistan, the tournament hosts’ and defending champions, were already out of the eight-team competition, making their rained out clash a dead rubber from the outset.

In a statement on Saturday, the PCB said as per its ticket refund policy, ticket holders are eligible for a full refund if the match was abandoned before the toss. “All enclosure tickets will be refunded Ticket holders of hospitality tickets (boxes and PCB gallery) will not be eligible for a refunded,” it added.

PCB further said eligible ticket holders can claim their refund at select TCS outlets in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Quetta between March 10-14, with late requests not to be entertained.

They have also requested for fans to present an original / undamaged ticket as proof of purchase, as well make a personal visit to the TCS outlet to claim a refund and that it can't be claimed by any other person on their behalf.

South Africa and Australia will now find out their semi-final opponents only on Sunday night, after India and New Zealand play their final Group A game of the eight-team tournament at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. India is scheduled to play their semi-final in Dubai on March 4, while the second semi-final would be played in Lahore on March 5.

