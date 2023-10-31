Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 31 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and chose to bat first against Babar Azam's Pakistan in the 31st match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Even though Bangladesh have failed to make their place in the semis of the ODI World Cup 2023, they will be looking forward to winning the rest of the match in the tournament. On the other hand, Pakistan need to win their remaining matches to keep their hopes alive to make their spot in the final four.

Also Read | Dominic Thiem Saves Match Point To Stun Stan Wawrinka in First Round of Paris Masters 2023.

While speaking at the toss, Shakib Al Hasan said the last time they played at Eden Gardens it was slow and there was a turn.

"We will bat first, looks like a dry wicket, we played the last game here, it was slow and there was a turn. We have nothing to lose, we have to play well in the first 10 overs and hopefully, we can go from there. We haven't been consistent enough, we have been doing bits and pieces but haven't performed collectively and that has been disappointing. There isn't much difference between here and Dhaka in terms of culture so hopefully, we will have some good," Shakib said.

Also Read | Coco Gauff Beats Ons Jabeur, Setting Up Iga Swiatek Showdown at WTA Finals 2023.

On the other hand, Babar Azam said there might be some swing in it early on because there is some moisture in it.

"We would also like to bat first. There might be some swing in it early on because there is some moisture in it. Last match we were good in all three departments. There was some good energy. I am also waiting for a big inning, I will try to convert it into a hundred. Three changes, Imam, Shadab and Nawaz out, Fakhar, Salman and Usama in," Babar said.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (Wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (Wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will kick off at 2 PM IST. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)